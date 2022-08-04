WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TopBuild worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $204.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average is $197.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

