WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

