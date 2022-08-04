WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

ZI stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 165.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,238 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,256. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

