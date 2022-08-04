Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys 341 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $208.48 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $242.60. The firm has a market cap of $396.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

