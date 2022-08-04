Wealth Management Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $323.47 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.01 and a 200-day moving average of $323.24.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.