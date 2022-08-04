Wealth Management Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 15,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 19,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 11,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.6% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

