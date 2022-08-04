Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $546.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.66 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $519.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

