Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $680,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,186 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

