Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $9.52 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,212 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

