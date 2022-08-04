Wealth Management Solutions LLC Invests $236,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,852,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 29,544 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

