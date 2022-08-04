Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 429 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS SMDV opened at $62.22 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.15.

