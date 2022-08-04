Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 776 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

