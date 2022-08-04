Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 99,030 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,030 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

