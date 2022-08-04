Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $1,578,341,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,504,000 after buying an additional 181,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

