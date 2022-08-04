Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $244.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.96. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

