Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $210.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

