Weaver Consulting Group Sells 1,210 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,440,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 140,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.