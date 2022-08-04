Weaver Consulting Group Takes $613,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $186,687,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in 3M by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 381,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,773,000 after buying an additional 268,951 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
3M Price Performance
MMM stock opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.82.
3M Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at 3M
In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,200 shares of company stock worth $5,629,598 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.