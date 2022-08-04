Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $101.73 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $88.73 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

