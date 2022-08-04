WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.41. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,266,000 after buying an additional 141,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

