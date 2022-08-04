Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV):

7/21/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$225.00 to C$205.00.

7/20/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

7/20/2022 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2022 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

7/19/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FNV opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $122.38 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

