Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brinker International (EAT)

8/1/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $33.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $42.50 to $28.50.

7/18/2022 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

7/18/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Brinker International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Brinker International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brinker International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Brinker International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 106,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

