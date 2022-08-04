Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cummins (CMI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cummins (NYSE: CMI):
- 8/3/2022 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/3/2022 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $249.00 to $266.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $238.00.
- 7/19/2022 – Cummins was given a new $249.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/18/2022 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $216.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $281.00 to $267.00.
- 7/7/2022 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $281.00 to $267.00.
- 6/23/2022 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.
Cummins Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CMI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.70. 17,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,771. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.91.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.