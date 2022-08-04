Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cummins (CMI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cummins (NYSE: CMI):

8/3/2022 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/3/2022 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $249.00 to $266.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $238.00.

7/19/2022 – Cummins was given a new $249.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $216.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $281.00 to $267.00.

6/23/2022 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.70. 17,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,771. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

