Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UCB (UCBJF)

UCB (OTCMKTS: UCBJF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2022 – UCB had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €90.00 ($92.78) to €86.00 ($88.66).

7/25/2022 – UCB was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2022 – UCB had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €120.00 ($123.71) to €111.00 ($114.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – UCB had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €110.00 ($113.40) to €105.00 ($108.25).

7/14/2022 – UCB was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – UCB was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/7/2022 – UCB had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €110.00 ($113.40) to €90.00 ($92.78).

UCB Stock Performance

UCBJF remained flat at $85.60 during trading hours on Thursday. UCB SA has a 52 week low of $85.60 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

