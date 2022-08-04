Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI):

7/28/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $30.00.

7/27/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

7/21/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $43.00.

7/15/2022 – Albertsons Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $24.00.

6/27/2022 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

ACI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 123,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,821. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Albertsons Companies Inc alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after buying an additional 5,268,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,263,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,028,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,874 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after purchasing an additional 980,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.