Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.92.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $93.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $203.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.82.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

