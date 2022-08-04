Wells Fargo & Company Increases Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $345.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.24 and a 200-day moving average of $271.78.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 308.52%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,045 shares of company stock valued at $524,584. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

