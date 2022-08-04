Wells Fargo & Company Increases Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $183.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.51. 62,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.47. The company has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $234.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

