Wells Fargo & Company Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $142.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

ETN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $148.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,451. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average is $144.40.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

