Wells Fargo & Company Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $75.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 80,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 45.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

