West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for West Japan Railway’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

West Japan Railway Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $38.49 on Thursday. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $56.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

