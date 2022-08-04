Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.45

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as low as C$2.39. Westaim shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 71,320 shares trading hands.

Westaim Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 28.11 and a current ratio of 28.11. The stock has a market cap of C$352.44 million and a P/E ratio of 12.84.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Westaim Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.