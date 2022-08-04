Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:EHI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,459. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
