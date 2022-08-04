Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.