Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.