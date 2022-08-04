Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

