Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

MHF stock remained flat at $6.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,089. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.