Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Earnings Results

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Western Union updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Western Union Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE WU traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.23. 206,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Western Union by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

