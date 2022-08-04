Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Earnings Results

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Western Union updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.
Western Union Stock Down 5.7 %
NYSE WU traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.23. 206,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
