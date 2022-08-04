Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,895. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLKP. Barclays increased their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

