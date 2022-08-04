Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Down 4.2 %

TSE:WTE traded down C$1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 193,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$20.13 and a one year high of C$37.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$88.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5327151 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.