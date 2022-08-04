Weyco Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Weyco Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WEYS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,646. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a market cap of $260.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyco Group

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, VP Dustin Combs sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $28,927.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Weyco Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

