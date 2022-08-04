WhiteCoin Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $45.81 million and approximately $716,272.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025548 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

