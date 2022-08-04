Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.60. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

