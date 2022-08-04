Wishpond Technologies (OTC:WPNDF) Stock Price Down 22.3%

Shares of Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTC:WPNDF – Get Rating) dropped 22.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 10,862 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54.
Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.
