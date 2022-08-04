Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 104,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

