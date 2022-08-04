Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 67 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.36. The company had a trading volume of 108,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

