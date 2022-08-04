Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 792.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

FedEx stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.49. 6,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $282.88.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

