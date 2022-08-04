Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned 0.08% of Portillo’s worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,599,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,882,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,523,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter worth $17,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Portillo’s

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,577. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Portillo’s news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.