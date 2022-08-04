Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 1,523 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.9% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

QCOM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.90. The stock had a trading volume of 108,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

