Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Stake in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Lantern Pharma were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 384,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lantern Pharma by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

LTRN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,699. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

