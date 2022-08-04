Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.90.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $9.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.55. 84,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.