Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 1.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.56. 60,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,173. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

